16-year-old killed in Stafford County crash

Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT
STAFFORD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 16-year-old student died Mondy morning about a mile and a half from St. John.

KHP said around 7:35 a.m., Shane Riley Sheets was driving a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville eastbound in the 100 block of NE 20th Street when the car entered the ditch and collided with a tree. Sheets died on the scene.

Stafford Schools USD 349 identified Sheets as a student at the high school. The district said counselors and staff would be available to meet with students and staff throughout the day today and throughout the week.

