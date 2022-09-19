Harvey County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

Don't Fall for It
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam.

The sheriff’s office said it’s taken a handful of recent reports of scam phone calls, where the caller identifies themselves as Deputy Stevens and gives “the usual lineup of made-up reasons for the call (you missed a court date, we have a warrant for you, give us some money, etc.).”

The sheriff’s office said there is no Deputy Stevens that currently works on its team. Secondly, “we don’t make phone calls asking you to pay off a fee or as a way to inform you of a warrant. If you’re ever unsure if the caller actually works for us, just give us a call! It’s no problem at all.”

