Kennel cough a concern in Wichita veterinarian clinics

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Wichita veterinarians say they’re seeing a concerning increase in respiratory diseases in dogs and want to warn owners.

Shay Warnken, a veterinary technician at Urgent Pet Care, says while most symptoms are considered mild, escalated cases of kennel cough can develop into your dog developing pneumonia.

“It’s an infectious respiratory disease of the upper airways so symptomatically you’re going to see like a harsh hacking cough. Almost like your dog is trying to cough something up but you won’t get that deep kind of wet noise from the lungs,” said Warnken. “They’re not wanting to get up and move around the house. When you feel them they feel feverish and those are going to be our more concerning symptoms.”

She says dog owners should know how to keep their dogs and other dogs safe.

“It is an airborne contagious disease, so if you take your dog to doggy daycare, to boarding, to grooming to the dog park, if your neighbor’s dog has it and they meet at the fence line and your neighbor’s dog is coughing, it becomes airborne,” said Warnken, “and your dog can inhale it and get it, as well.”

Warnken says if your dog contracts kennel cough, stay away from other dogs for one to three months to avoid spreading it and to get your dog vaccinated to be safe.

“Those help keep that environment (safe), it introduces your dog to those organisms so that they can help fight them off,” said Warnken.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com