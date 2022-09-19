Man injured in shooting north of downtown Wichita

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of N. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

*This story has been updated to reflect that the shooting happened north of downtown Wichita.

