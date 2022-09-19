New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas

Garden City police arrested 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa after the body of his wife,...
Garden City police arrested 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa after the body of his wife, 37-year-old Karla Aguilera, was found in New Mexico.(Finney County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOME, N.M. (AP/KWCH) — A missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case, according to authorities.

Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6. Torrance County officials said a body was found Wednesday near the Mountainair and Highway 60 area and an autopsy confirmed it was Aguilera.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, a search warrant was obtained for the residence of 324 N. 10th Street in Garden City to locate 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa. Due to his violent tendencies, the Garden City/Finney County SWAT team responded. Aguilera-Gamboa and 49-year-old Maria Guadalupe NevarezAguilera were taken into custody without further incident.

Detectives from the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office arrived to process the crime scene and collect evidence with the Garden City Police Department.

Aguilera Gamboa was taken to the Finney County Jail and booked for the active out-of-state felony warrant for homicide, child abuse, and tampering with evidence. Nevarez-Aguilera was booked for accessory to homicide and harboring or aiding a felon.

Valencia County authorities were expected to release more information about the case at a news conference Monday.

