Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming

Cold front arrives Wednesday to end the spell of 100s
Cooler weather into midweek
Cooler weather into midweek(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon.

Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next cold front drops into parts of Kansas. Northwest Kansas will start cooling down with highs in the 60s, but farther south, it will be another day with 90 degree weather. Winds will turn back to the northeast as the front moves in and they could be gusty right into the evening.

We expect rain to start developing Wednesday night for areas north of I-70 and more rain is in the forecast for Thursday, especially for the northern half of the state. Some areas have a chance of getting close to an inch of rain by the end of the day Thursday. Temperatures will be more seasonal with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Look for it to warm back up a bit by Friday, but we don’t expect any record heat heading into the last full weekend of September.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 100.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 70.

Wed: High: 96 Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 58 Decreasing clouds. Much cooler.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 57 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 65 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 63 AM showers, then mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 52 Sunny.

