Record-setting start to work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild Monday morning across Kansas with warm wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Later today will feel nothing like September as highs climb to near 100 degrees, or 15 to 20 degrees above average. If we can make it to 101F in Wichita, we will tie the record high from 1954.

Tuesday will be just as hot, if not hotter as highs climb around or just above 100 degrees. The record high tomorrow in Wichita is 99 (1980) and it is in jeopardy of being broken.

A strong cold front is forecast to sweep across Kansas during the middle of the week. Highs in the 90s on Wednesday will be replaced by 70s on Thursday. The bonus will be a decent chance of much needed showers and storms across the state starting Wednesday afternoon across northern Kansas and into night across southern Kansas, including the Wichita area.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy; near record heat. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 100.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy with record hot temperatures. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 101.

Wed: Low: 70. High: 91. Increasing clouds; overnight rain/thunder possible.

Thu: Low: 58. High: 77. More clouds than sun and much cooler.

Fri: Low: 57. High: 88. Partly cloudy, warmer.

Sat: Low: 65. High: 90. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chances.

Sun: Low: 60. High: 75. Morning showers; clearing, breezy, and cooler.

