Salina men sentenced to prison for shooting that injured police officer

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Salina men have been sentenced to prison for the shooting of a local police officer during an attempted traffic stop.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, Sept. 19, that Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 39, and Adam Drew Humphrey, 38, both of Salina, were sentenced to prison for their roles in an August 2020 shooting that injured a Salina Police officer.

AG Schmidt said on Monday, Saline Co. District Court Judge Rene Young sentenced Shawn to 247 months - 20.5 years - in prison for one count of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, and 38 months - 3.1 years - in prison for two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer which will be served consecutively.

In total, Schmidt said Shawn will serve 285 months - 23.75 years - in prison for the crime. He has also been sentenced to 36 months - 3 years - post-release supervision and will be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

Young also sentenced Adam to 247 months in prison for one count of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer as well as 36 months of post-release supervision along with a 15-year violent offender registration requirement.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to the crimes on July 5.

In August 2020, during an attempted traffic stop near Salina, Schmidt said an officer was shot and injured while another officer and a Saline Co. Sheriff’s deputy were shot at but remained uninjured.

Young also sentenced both defendants to pay $40,762.44 in restitution to the City of Salina for the injured officers’ medical bills.

