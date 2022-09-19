Wichita police seek help to locate missing 12-year-old
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Jiselle Baker.
Police say she was reported as a runaway early Monday morning. She was last seen in the 1700 block of N. Westlynn around 1:50 a.m.
Jiselle is described as being 5′5″ tall and 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black leggings and black shoes. If you see Jiselle or you know where she is, you are asked to call 911.
