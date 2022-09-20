KHP: School bus hits, kills pedestrian in Clay Center

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash where a school bus hit a pedestrian.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner said the crash happened at 7:03 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and Lincoln within the town of Clay Center.

Gardner said the pedestrian was crossing the road southbound when they were hit. He said the accident did not happen in a school zone.

Clay County Schools USD 379 said there were no students on the school bus involved in the accident.

I've willingly delayed posting this until first responders have talked DIRECTLY with family members of the pedestrian.



This crash has resulted in one death.

The pedestrian crossing the road southbound at the time of being hit



