KHP: School bus hits, kills pedestrian in Clay Center

School bus crash, generic
School bus crash, generic(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash where a school bus hit a pedestrian.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner said the crash happened at 7:03 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and Lincoln within the town of Clay Center.

Gardner said the pedestrian was crossing the road southbound when they were hit. He said the accident did not happen in a school zone.

Clay County Schools USD 379 said there were no students on the school bus involved in the accident.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Two Wichita police deputy chiefs and one former deputy chief with the police department is...
WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from City of Wichita for defamation
KWCH Car Crash generic
16-year-old killed in Stafford County crash
Garden City police arrested 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa after the body of his wife,...
New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas
Jiselle Baker
Wichita police seek help to locate missing 12-year-old
Man injured in shooting north of downtown Wichita

Latest News

Intersection where a young pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning.
11-year-old injured in collision in crosswalk in NW Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
16-year-old killed in Stafford County crash
police lights
Deadly crashes reported Saturday in SW, NE Kansas
At least two people were seriously injured in a Sept. 16 crash near Benton, in western Butler...
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton