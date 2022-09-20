Frontiers in Flight Air Show takes flight this weekend at McConnell AFB

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2022 returns to McConnell Air Force Base for the first time in four years.

The event takes place this weekend, Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Event parking will be located in Cessna field and on-base through the main gate. Volunteers will direct visitors to open spots as they arrive.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the show, performing alongside many other professional airshow performers this year. The event also includes a number of static displays from the Dreamlifter and 777 to the KC-135s and KC-46s, along with nearly 30 other types of aircraft.

Items such as empty bottles to fill with water, small purses, small umbrellas, lawn chairs and blankets are allowed. Those in need of a wheelchair can signup for one here. There will be no ATMs on site, so McConnell encourages visitors to bring cash or use credit/debit cards.

Things like weapons, toy guns, alcohol, drugs, marijuana and CBD, and flammable objects are not allowed.

