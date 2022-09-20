Augusta man dies in SE Kansas, heat possibly to blame

ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the heat led to a man’s death in Elk City.

Deputies were called to the walking trail in Elk City around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday for the missing 22-year-old. They arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile walking trail and made contact with another man who said the last time he saw his friend was around mile marker 13 on the trail.

Deputies, Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks Officers all searched for the man. They found him around 7:28 p.m. on the ground just off the trail path. Independence Fire & EMS medics started attending to the man but he died on the scene.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Jeremy Cox of Augusta, Kansas. The sheriff’s office said at this time, foul play is not suspected and it could be heat related.

