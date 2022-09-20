Big changes and some rain on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After the longest stretch of consecutive 100 degree temperatures this late in the season, a cold front will change up the weather for the second half of the week. The front will start in northwest Kansas early in the day and reach Wichita by 5pm. Shifting winds back to the north and falling temperatures can be expected as the day continues.

Rain will be fairly scattered over northern Kansas from late morning into the afternoon. During the evening, showers will become more numerous and spread farther south. Although most of the state WILL get rain, it won’t be near enough to help the drought. Heaviest amounts will be across the northern half of the state with amounts exceeding .50″ Farther south, amounts will be closer to the trace to .25″ range.

Cool weather with highs in the 50s and 60s will be common on Thursday.

A return to sunshine for Friday will bring highs back to the 70s and 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, breezy, and still hot. Wind: SW/N 10-20; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy; scattered showers late. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 58.

Thu: High: 70 AM showers, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 55 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 63 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 62 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 52 Sunny.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 50 Sunny.

