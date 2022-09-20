City of Wichita to consider proposed improvements to Century II

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is set to consider a renovation project for a city landmark. At its meeting Tuesday, the Wichita City Council will consider $10 million in proposed improvements next year for Century II.

The project would repair the iconic dome roof and upgrade fire alarms, among several improvements. If approved, more than $6 million in COVID-19 relief funds would help to fund the project.

An ongoing effort to keep the now 53-year-old building from being destroyed included the formation of the Save Century II Committee in 2019. In 2020, the performing arts and convention center and Wichita’s former downtown public library were approved on the National Register of Historic Places.

