Clinic In A Can receives Helping Hand for sending medical clinics to Ukraine

Clinic in a Can is stepping up to help Ukraine by sending medical clinics.
By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clinic In A Can takes old shipping containers and refurbishes them into relocatable medical clinics that can be sent anywhere. The company partnered with Heart To Heart international out of Kansas City to send clinics to Ukraine. Ellie Melero, with Clinic In A Can, said the units are great for emergency situations.

“Once they’re on the ground, you just need to turn them on and you can start using them right away. And so that’s super beneficial because Ukraine obviously has been experiencing a lot of difficulties with the war on Russia, and they’re don’t have all of the access to medical equipment and like medical facilities that they might have once had access to,” Melero said.

The clinics can be made into everything from emergency and trauma units to maternal and infant primary care. The goal is to get healthcare to anyone who needs it.

“You can really see the effect that you’re having on a person’s life because healthcare is a human right. It’s awesome to be able to be helping these people in this way,”Melero said.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand.

“Ellie, we love what you’re doing with Clinic In A Can and we’re giving you a check for 1200 bucks. Oh, thank you! You bet! When we heard the story about Ukraine and what you do and of course we knew your organization and love it so we wanted to get involved. Awesome. Thank you guys so much.”

