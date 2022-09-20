COVID relief funds approved to renovate Century II

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to renovate Century II.

The city’s 2023-2032 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) includes $18.1 million for Century II improvements over the next 10 years. Renovations will begin in 2023 with $9,943,731, including $6,500,000 in ARPA funds and $3,443,731 in Transient Guest Tax funding. The Adopted

Improvements for 2023 include $5,000,000 to rehabilitate the blue dome roof; $1,176,560 to improve fire alarm systems, and $1,500,000 for better air conditioning systems. Other planned projects for 2023 include improving the WiFi system, upgrading the lifts and elevators, rehabilitating stage and rigging systems, and upgrading wiring and switches for internet conversion.

In order to expedite the process, ASM, the company that manages the performing arts venue, will be responsible for procurement and project oversight for portions of the improvements. The city will then reimburse ASM for those project costs.

