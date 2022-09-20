Enhancements made to Text-to-911 service in Kansas

Example of Text-to-911 service
Example of Text-to-911 service(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Enhancements are coming to a potentially life-saving program that launched in 2017. Kansas’ Text-to-911 system is expanding its capabilities for people reporting emergencies.

In a news release, the Garden City Police Department explained how the emergency texting system works and the enhancements to improve it. These enhancements include:

  • Text from 911 – 911 Centers can now initiate a two-way text session to callers from the RadiusPlus Map.
  • Automatic 70+ language translations and pre-configured messages
  • RapidLocate – a tool that allows responders to find you by directly integrating with GPS data.
  • OnStar Telematics Data – automatically collects OnStar crash data, alongside call data, directly on the call-takers map.
  • What3Words location – allows you and the call-takers to view your location in a human-friendly format.
  • RapidVideo – a one-way video chat service. The call-taker can initiate a video call to view what is happening around the 911 caller to understand the situation better.

Text-to-911 is available in most Kansas counites. If you text 911 where that service isn’t available, you’ll get a message advising you to make a voice call.

Garden City police explained times when Text-to-911 is appropriate include situations where the person reporting the emergency is deaf, hard of hearing, has a speech impairment or is unable to speak, and emergencies that could put the caller in danger if they made a voice call. Examples include abduction, domestic violence or an active shooter situation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

