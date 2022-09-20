Hays Police arrest suspect in man’s beating death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hays Police have arrested a suspect in the apparent beating death of a 54-year-old man on Monday night. Monte J. Wilson, also 54, was arrested for second-degree murder and aggravated battery. He is being held in the Ellis County Jail.

Police responded to the scene in the 200 block of W. 6th Street just before 10 p.m. Monday. Inside the home, they found the deceased man, who has not been identified, and noted that he appeared to have been beaten.

Wilson was arrested at the home, and police say they are not aware of any ongoing threats to the community.

The death remains under investigation by the Ellis County Coroner’s Office, the KBI and the Hays Police Department.

