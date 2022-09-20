LIVE: Wichita City Council to hold second reading on marijuana ordinance, fentanyl test strips

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council will hold its second reading on a measure that would exempt the city from prosecuting marijuana cases and remove fentanyl test strips from the classification of drug paraphernalia.

Last week, city council members approved the repeal and amendment of the city code in a 5-2 vote.

The vote has created tension between the city and Sedgwick County. District Attorney Marc Bennett said his office cannot take on the 750 cases the city prosecuted annually for marijuana possession violations. Commissioners said the county will bill the city for the prosecutions.

Both marijuana and fentanyl test strips remain illegal in Wichita and in Kansas.

