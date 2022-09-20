Registration still open for weekend race in Wichita supporting cancer patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita organization devoted to helping people battling cancer will hold its 30th annual East Meets West Walk/Run on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Victory in the Valley said the race is its only fundraiser with 87 cents of every dollar raised going to help cancer patients and their families.

“This helps the cancer patients that are fighting for their tomorrow. It is a big deal. We not only do that run, we have a survivor celebration where survivors walk across our bridge at Exploration Place and just celebrate living life,” said Alma Hammer, the executive administrative assistant at Victory in the Valley.

With a number of things happening on the same day, Hammer said registration numbers are down this year. Plus, she said COVID still remains a real concern for the population Victory in the Valley serves.

Ultimately, Hammer said the organization is grateful for everyone helping to bring the event back in person.

“We’ve always had great support in the Wichita community. Our sponsors have been a huge part of our East Meets West Walk/Run. And, we just want to say thank you to [those] that have given back and helped us this year, and get that race back after COVID,” Hammer said.

Schedule of events for the East Meets West Walk/Run:

5K Starts at 8:00 a.m. (this is a USATF Certified Course)

2K Starts at 9:30 a.m.

KID’S run Starts at 10:30 a.m.

Survivor’s celebration stroll at 11:00 a.m.

Participants will enjoy Chris Cakes during and after the 5K. Members of the 12 NEWS team will also be there to help out.

If you’d like to register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/Wichita/EastMeetsWest

