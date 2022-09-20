Remains buried in Romania identified as Kansas airman killed during WWII

On July 12, 2022, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified the remains of Staff...
On July 12, 2022, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified the remains of Staff Sergeant Moses Frank Tate, missing from World War II. Tate is from Seneca, Kansas.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA))
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on Tuesday announced remains of a 23-year-old U.S. Army Air Forces staff sergeant from Seneca, Kansas were accounted for in July. The DPAA said the remains of Staff Sgt. Moses F. Tate were buried in Romania.

“In the summer of 1943, Tate was assigned to the 415th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Tate was serving as a gunner was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania,” the DPAA explained. “His remains were not identified following the war. The remains that could not be identified were buried as Unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.”

In 2017, the DPAA began exhuming remains believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen from Operation TIDAL WAVE losses. Those remains were sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. Scientists then worked to identify them.

“To identify Tate’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological and dental analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence,” the DPAA explained. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR), and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.”

The DPAA said Tate’s name is inscribed on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery in Impruneta, Italy, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosetta (rose-shaped ribbon) placed next to Tate’s name will indicate he’s been accounted for, the agency said.

Burial for Tate is set for Oct. 27 in Springfield, Mo.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Two Wichita police deputy chiefs and one former deputy chief with the police department is...
WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from City of Wichita for defamation
KWCH Car Crash generic
16-year-old killed in Stafford County crash
Garden City police arrested 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa after the body of his wife,...
New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas
Intersection where a young pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning.
11-year-old injured in collision in crosswalk in NW Wichita
12 News
WPD: Missing 12-year-old found safe

Latest News

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force...
Frontiers in Flight Air Show takes flight this weekend at McConnell AFB
WWII veteran, Cotton Harold Henderson
Iowa WWII veteran receives heroes welcome in Washington, D.C.
COVID relief funds approved to renovate Century II
FILE
Augusta man dies in SE Kansas, heat possibly to blame