11-year-old injured in collision in crosswalk in NW Wichita

Intersection where a young pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning.
Intersection where a young pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:30 a.m. Police now say it was an 11-year-old who was struck while crossing a crosswalk on a bike near Central and Tyler Tuesday morning. The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver struck the pedestrian while driving east on Central. The driver remained on the scene.

Police said they were unsure whether the 11-year-old was wearing a helmet. The critical accident team will assess the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

A 14-year-old was seriously injured when the teen was struck by a vehicle near Central and Tyler on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. There were no immediate additional details on the collision.

A crew from 12 News is on the way to the scene, and we will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

