Triple-digit temps take over Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says several record highs were set on Monday afternoon, and more records will fall today as temperatures top-out around or above 100 degrees for the third day in a row.

The record high today in Wichita is 99 (1980) and it is in jeopardy of being broken. However, like the last few days, low humidity and a gusty breeze from the south will offer some relief from the heat.

A strong cold front will sweep across Kansas tonight into Wednesday. Highs in the 90s tomorrow will be replaced by 70s on Thursday. The bonus will be a decent chance of much needed showers and storms across northern Kansas tomorrow, but only a few showers are expected in south-central Kansas on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A second cold front is coming to Kansas this weekend. A warm Saturday will be followed by a stormy Saturday night and cooler Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and breezy with record hot temperatures. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 101.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, breezy, and still hot. Wind: SW/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 96.

Thu: Low: 58. High: 73. Morning showers, mostly cloudy, and much cooler.

Fri: Low: 57. High: 84. Partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 65. High: 90. Partly cloudy and warm.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 77. Morning showers; clearing, breezy, and cooler.

Mon: Low: 48. High: 79. Sunny.

