Triple-digit temps take over Tuesday

What to expect in Wichita this week.
What to expect in Wichita this week.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says several record highs were set on Monday afternoon, and more records will fall today as temperatures top-out around or above 100 degrees for the third day in a row.

The record high today in Wichita is 99 (1980) and it is in jeopardy of being broken. However, like the last few days, low humidity and a gusty breeze from the south will offer some relief from the heat.

A strong cold front will sweep across Kansas tonight into Wednesday. Highs in the 90s tomorrow will be replaced by 70s on Thursday. The bonus will be a decent chance of much needed showers and storms across northern Kansas tomorrow, but only a few showers are expected in south-central Kansas on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A second cold front is coming to Kansas this weekend. A warm Saturday will be followed by a stormy Saturday night and cooler Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and breezy with record hot temperatures. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 101.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, breezy, and still hot. Wind: SW/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 96.

Thu: Low: 58. High: 73. Morning showers, mostly cloudy, and much cooler.

Fri: Low: 57. High: 84. Partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 65. High: 90. Partly cloudy and warm.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 77. Morning showers; clearing, breezy, and cooler.

Mon: Low: 48. High: 79. Sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Two Wichita police deputy chiefs and one former deputy chief with the police department is...
WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from City of Wichita for defamation
KWCH Car Crash generic
16-year-old killed in Stafford County crash
Garden City police arrested 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa after the body of his wife,...
New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas
Jiselle Baker
Wichita police seek help to locate missing 12-year-old
Man injured in shooting north of downtown Wichita

Latest News

City of Wichita to consider proposed improvements to Century II
Cessna Stadium
Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium
Clinic in a Can
Clinic In A Can receives Helping Hand for sending medical clinics to Ukraine
City of Wichita
WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign