Veteran police sergeant arrested for sexual assault, police chief says

Authorities say Maui Police Department Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, has been arrested for sexual...
Authorities say Maui Police Department Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, has been arrested for sexual assault.(Maui Police Department)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A Maui Police Department sergeant has been arrested for first-degree sexual assault.

Authorities said 35-year-old Sgt. Justin Mauliola was arrested on Monday.

KHNL/KGMB reports Mauliola is a 13-year veteran of the agency. His police powers have been removed, and he was placed on paid administrative leave during the ongoing investigation.

“Any criminal wrongdoing by any of my employees will not be tolerated,” Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said. “Any Maui PD employee that violates the law will be held accountable, both criminally and internally.”

The department didn’t release any further immediate details but said upon completion of its investigation that evidence would be presented in court.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Wichita police deputy chiefs and one former deputy chief with the police department is...
WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from City of Wichita for defamation
KWCH Car Crash generic
16-year-old killed in Stafford County crash
Garden City police arrested 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa after the body of his wife,...
New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas
Intersection where a young pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning.
11-year-old injured in collision in crosswalk in NW Wichita
12 News
WPD: Missing 12-year-old found safe

Latest News

FILE - Similac Alimentum Hypoallergenic Infant Formula, imported from Puerto Rico, is for sale...
FDA concedes delays in response to baby formula shortage
The US Space Force releases official song.
Space Force releases official song
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board keeps ‘action’ secret on complaint against Noem
The US Space Force releases official song.
U.S. Space Force releases official song
COVID relief funds approved to renovate Century II