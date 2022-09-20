Where’s Shane? Cowtown Wild West Days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lookin’ for something fun to do this weekend? Wild West Days are hitting Old Cowtown Museum!

This event is the largest gathering of historical reenactors in the region. This morning we’re checking out everything you can do if you stop by and getting all the details on a good ol’ fashioned western weekend!

You can find more information at www.oldcowtown.org.

