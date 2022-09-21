3 killed in Dickinson County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Abilene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi hauling a trailer were traveling south on K-15 at 1500 Avenue when the pickup’s driver made U-Turn at 1500 Avenue. The highway patrol said the semi hit the pickup which then entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi also entered the east ditch and stopped in a field.

The KHP said the pickup’s driver and two passengers died in the crash. The semi driver had minor injuries. The highway patrol said 54-year-old Joel C. Hynes, of Junction City, was driving the pickup. Passengers were 64-year-old May L. Hynes, also of Junction City and 78-year-old John L. Hynes, of Coal Valley, Ill.

