Building You: Felipe Lujano Jr. of Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are featuring Hispanic owned businesses that are hiring right now.

Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant is hiring multiple roles across their four locations, from cooks to wait staff.

“The original location on West Central, we still have that location open today. There are two other locations on the east side of town that are owned by family members. My uncle and my cousin own the other two,” said Felipe Lujano Jr., co-owner of Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant.

Lujano Jr. and his brother, Alfonso “Poncho,” own the West Central and West Maple locations.

Since the pandemic, the West Maple location has not operated for lunch.

“There’s nobody coming in to apply, so the staff that we do have is exhausted and frustrated at times. And, we continue to put our best face forward and smile and take care of customers as we always have. But, it can be challenging,” he said.

Felipe’s was founded by Lujano Jr.’s father and mother in February 1967.

“A lot of people in Wichita have continued to support us and we’re grateful. We’ve been able to do what we love and make a living,” said Lujano Jr.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com