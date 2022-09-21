Cooling trend begins today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the heat is (almost) gone. After three days of record highs in the triple digits, the Wichita metro area will warm into the middle 90s. However, areas farther north and west will be significantly cooler as a cold front marches across Kansas today.

Rain and thunder are a safe bet later today into tonight, especially north of I-70 where up to an inch of much needed moisture is expected. Farther south, the rain will not arrive until late tonight into Thursday morning where amounts will be much lighter, generally a quarter of an inch or less.

Highs on Thursday will range from the 50s in northwest Kansas to the 60s in south central parts of the state, but clouds and showers will make it feel even cooler. After a few rain showers on Friday morning, sunshine returns during the afternoon as do highs in the near normal lower 80s.

A second cold front is coming to Kansas this weekend. A warm Saturday in the 90s will be followed by a cooler Sunday in the 70s. However, no rain is expected with the weekend weather maker.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, breezy, and still hot. Wind: SW/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 96.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; light rain/thunder late. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Morning showers; mostly cloudy, and much cooler. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. High: 67.

Fri: Low: 55. High: 84. Morning showers; clearing and mild.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 90. Mostly sunny and warm.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 80. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Mon: Low: 49. High: 79. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 50. High: 83. Sunny.

