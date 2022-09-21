Much needed rain arrives

Much needed rain arrives

A couple of days worth of rain will be accompanied by fall-like weather
Thursday looks quite cool statewide.
Thursday looks quite cool statewide.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain will move across most, if not all of Kansas through Friday morning. While the amounts are expected to be heaviest farther north with some places getting in excess of an inch, everybody should get at least some precipitation. Temperatures will also be dramatically cooler than the first half of the week.

Gusty north winds will continue overnight and early Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s during the morning, and only warm into the 50s and 60s for the afternoon. Chances for rain will trail off by early afternoon, but a second round of rain will track through Kansas Thursday night and early Friday. Amounts with this go around will be up to .25″.

Look for skies to clear off Friday afternoon with highs in the 70s. It will be a little milder into the weekend with dry weather for the state.

More seasonal September weather will be around to wrap up the month.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; showers late. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: AM showers, then remaining cloudy. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: Mainly cloudy; late night showers. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 53.

Fri: High: 81 AM showers, then decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 60 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 51 Sunny.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 53 Sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

