Royals fire president of baseball operations Dayton Moore

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday afternoon Royals owner John Sherman announced the Kansas City Royals have decided to part ways with longtime general manager and president of baseball operations Dayton Moore. Moore was a part of the organization for 16 years and is largely credited for building the 2015 World Series Championship roster. For the time being, current general manager J.J. Picollo will handle baseball operations in place of Moore.

“I think the bottom line here is it’s time for change,” Sherman said. “Dayton actually agrees that this is an appropriate time for change.”

“In baseball, when you don’t win enough games, change sometimes is required,” said Moore.

Sherman said he feels there is a gap between where the team is and where they would like to be in 2022. Although the owner said there is bright spots with the youth movement beginning for the Royals, he believed the team should have been at a record closer to a .500 win percentage.

Sherman said he is grateful and praised Moore for all he did for the franchise in his 16 years.

“Dayton resurrected this franchise,” Sherman said. “It was not in a good spot.”

Moore said that although the organizational change took place, he doesn’t look back on his time with disappointment, but rather with pride.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished here,” he said. “I’m very proud of our culture and I’m really excited about the future of the Kansas City Royals.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com