Tree falls on 10-year-old in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver.

The Wichita Fire Department responded to the accident and said the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The size of the tree that hit the girl is unknown at this time.

