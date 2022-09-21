Tree falls on 10-year-old in east Wichita

ambulance
ambulance(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver.

The Wichita Fire Department responded to the accident and said the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The size of the tree that hit the girl is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Intersection where a young pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning.
11-year-old injured in collision in crosswalk in NW Wichita
School bus crash, generic
KHP: School bus hits, kills pedestrian in Clay Center
Cessna Stadium
Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium

Latest News

dayton moore
Royals fire president of baseball operations Dayton Moore
Kansas Honor Flight
Kansas Honor Flight returns home
Lujano brothers of Felipe's Mexican Restaurant
Building You: Felipe Lujano Jr. of Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of Sept. 19: Job of the Day