Week of Sept. 19: Job of the Day

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on law enforcement.

MONDAY: Police Recruit | City of Wichita | Wichita | $22.80 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11903791 | Qualifications: •Must be 21 years of age or older •U.S. citizen •Valid Kansas driver’s license •Graduation from high school or possession of a GED certificate is required | City of Wichita has 39 additionals posting on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Police Officer | City of Andover | Andover | $39,465-$43,243 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11531844 | Qualifications: •High school or GED •21 years of age at time of appointment •No criminal record •Valid Kansas driver’s license •Must successfully complete training | Currently, the City of Andover has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Police Officer (LEO) | Butler Community College | El Dorado | $16 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12180329 | Qualifications: •Must be 21 years of age at time of employment •Valid Kansas driver’s license •Able to lift up to 40 pounds •Must complete the Kansas Law Enforcement Training | Butler Community College has 39 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Corrections Officer I (A) | Hutchinson Correctional Facility | Hutchinson | $21.76 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12216350 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma, GED or Equivalent •Valid Driver’s License •At least 18 years of age at the time of appointment •Must pass a Criminal Background Check | Hutchinson Correctional Facility has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Detention Deputy | Butler County Detention Facility | El Dorado | $17-$25 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11437160 | Qualifications: •Monitors medical status of prisoners •Reviews housing logs •Answers incoming calls at the facility •Conducts security checks • One-year related experience •High School Diploma or GED | Butler County Detention Facility has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

