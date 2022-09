WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re headed out to Wizard’s Asylum to get a look at the upcoming Flying Monkey Con! This event is for Warhammer players from around the region looking to test their skills! It’s all going down Sept. 23-25, and you can find more information at www.flyingmonkeycon.com.

