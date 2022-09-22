Family: 11-year-old boy struck in crosswalk remains in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita boy who was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike to school on Tuesday remains in critical condition, according to his family.

Eleven-year-old Nathan Veith was in a crosswalk near Central and Tyler on Tuesday morning when he was hit by a driver who didn’t see him. He suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain.

“Nate was thrown in the air and unfortunately hit his head and sustained trauma to his head. Nathan has multiple facial and skull fractures which have also resulted in bleeding on the brain and swelling,” said Angela Veith, Nathan’s mother in a post on Facebook.

She said Nathan has no other injuries to his body but remains in the ICU in critical condition and medically sedated to allow his brain to heal.

“We have an amazing team of doctors and nurses on his case and he is receiving the best care possible. Right now is simply a waiting game until it is safer to wake him up to assess the damage,” Angela said.

She shared a photo of Nathan with a dinosaur. His dad tells 12 NEWS Nathan is one of six children in his family. He said he and Nathan’s little brother left the hospital to get a few things for Nathan. His little brother chose his own stuffed dinosaur for Nathan to have in the hospital bed with him.

Nathan’s dad said the support from the community has been beyond anything they can imagine.

“We are trusting in God to guide all our doctors and nurses to help Nathan heal. We are trusting in God to see us through these difficult times. We are trusting in God that Nate will heal from this. We are trusting God. Pray for us,” Angela continued in her post.

A Meal Train has been set up for those who wish to help the family.

