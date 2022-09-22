City of Wichita receives FEMA grant to hire firefighters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grant will help the City of Wichita expand its fire department. Wednesday, the city announced reception of a $10.2 million grant from FEMA to hire 42 firefighters.

With the funding, Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow said the department will place two additional truck companies in service and will be able to add a fourth firefighter to the department’s existing truck companies.

“The addition of these two trucks and the fourth firefighter on our truck companies will allow us to improve the service that we deliver to the community and also improve our response times,” Snow said.

