First day of fall will feel like it

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says what a difference a day makes. The past few days felt more like July, but today will more resemble November. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s are 30 to 40 degrees lower than yesterday, but when you factor in the gusty northeast wind, rain showers, and cloudy skies, it will feel even cooler.

Light rain will eventually move out by midday leaving us mostly dry this afternoon, but another chance of rain showers moves in tonight through Friday morning. Expect dry conditions by Friday afternoon and evening.

Another cold front is coming to Kansas this weekend. A warm Saturday in the lower 90s will be followed by a cooler Sunday in the upper 70s. However, no rain is expected with the weekend weather maker.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain through midday; cloudy, and much cooler. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 64.

Tonight: Cloudy; light rain possible after midnight. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Morning showers; then clearing and warmer. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 80.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 90. Mostly sunny and warm.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 80. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Mon: Low: 49. High: 83. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 53. High: 80. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 51. High: 82. Sunny.

