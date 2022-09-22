First day of fall will feel like it

Light rain, breezy, and 60s today
timeline
timeline(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says what a difference a day makes. The past few days felt more like July, but today will more resemble November. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s are 30 to 40 degrees lower than yesterday, but when you factor in the gusty northeast wind, rain showers, and cloudy skies, it will feel even cooler.

Light rain will eventually move out by midday leaving us mostly dry this afternoon, but another chance of rain showers moves in tonight through Friday morning. Expect dry conditions by Friday afternoon and evening.

Another cold front is coming to Kansas this weekend. A warm Saturday in the lower 90s will be followed by a cooler Sunday in the upper 70s. However, no rain is expected with the weekend weather maker.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain through midday; cloudy, and much cooler. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 64.

Tonight: Cloudy; light rain possible after midnight. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Morning showers; then clearing and warmer. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 80.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 90. Mostly sunny and warm.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 80. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Mon: Low: 49. High: 83. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 53. High: 80. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 51. High: 82. Sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility
ambulance
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
The Hays Fire Department said a child died from injuries in the Wednesday-afternoon fire.
Child dies at hospital after house fire in Hays

Latest News

Thursday looks quite cool statewide.
Much needed rain arrives
Temps trending downward this week.
Cooling trend begins today
Good chances for some rain headed to Kansas.
Big changes and some rain on the way
What to expect in Wichita this week.
Triple-digit temps take over Tuesday