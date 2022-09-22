Garden City police seek help to locate 2 missing teens

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police are asking for the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Aida Yaneth Yaxcal-Rax and 16-year-old Blanca Elizabeth Choc Coc.

Police said the families of the teens have not heard from them and are concerned about their welfare. The girls are cousins but reportedly left on separate occasions, according to GCPD.

Aida is described as being 5′2″, 125 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Blanca is described as being 5′4″, 135 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a dime-size birthmark on her upper right shoulder and a vaccination scar on her right outer bicep.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aida or Blanca is asked to contact the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.

