K-9 assists Wichita police in Texas fugitive arrest

The Wichita Police Department said K9 Major helped apprehend Demetrius Carter, a fugitive from...
The Wichita Police Department said K9 Major helped apprehend Demetrius Carter, a fugitive from Texas.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - K-9 Major and his handler assisted U.S. Marshals and Wichita police officers in arresting a dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying at a Wichita hotel.

Demetrius T. Carter, 48, of Lancaster, Texas, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault. He was also found to have a Sedgwick County warrant for distribution of cocaine in addition to an extensive criminal history in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Officers located Carter at a hotel in the 300 block of S. Webb. After an initial attempt to take Carter into custody, he was quickly apprehended by K-9 Major.

Carter was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for his outstanding warrants. While searching his hotel room, officers found an AR-style rifle.

