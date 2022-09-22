KU announces football sellout for Saturday vs. Duke

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas athletic department announced Thursday that the Jayhawks have sold out Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game between KU and Duke, who have both started the season 3-0.

The matchup between traditional basketball powers is the first sellout at Memorial Stadium since a Nov. 2, 2019 game against Kansas State. The stadium holds just over 47,000 fans.

KU’s 3-0 start has energized a fan base that hasn’t had much to cheer about for more than a decade. The Jayhawks have a chance to exceed three wins for the first time since 2009, when they finished 5-7 before coach Mark Mangino was fired. Their wins have come against Tennessee Tech, West Virginia and Houston, the latter two on the road.

Six coaches since Mangino, including current coach Lance Leipold, have failed to get KU to four wins in the past 12 seasons. But now Leipold and the Jayhawks can chart unfamiliar territory against Duke. For their part, the Blue Devils’ 3-0 start has been fueled by defense. They’ve defeated Temple, Northwestern and North Carolina A&T by a combined score of 110-53.

