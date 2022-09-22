Lingering heat, drought impact fall harvest for Kansas farmers

Farmers work to get crops out of their fields as one of the hottest summers on record comes to a close.
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As one of the hottest summers on record closes, Kansas farmers are working to get their crops out of their fields. With yields significantly lower due to heat and extended drought, farmers hope for conditions to change soon.

Near Clearwater, third-generation farmer Max Tjaden was able to wrap up his corn harvest last week. He’s no stranger to a tough growing season.

“(The harvest in) 2011-2012 was the worst for m in my memory. This one’s definitely getting the silver medal for it,” he said.

The yields this year paled in comparison to corn harvests in recent years. Tjaden estimates the turnout this year is about half of what he usually sees. Fellow farmers echo the frustration.

Low water meant conservation. This was arguably the biggest culprit behind the results, the farmers said of the ongoing drought’s impact on the harvest.

With the fall season officially arriving Thursday and planting set to start for winter wheat, Tjaden hopes for more substantial rainfall.

“Unless we get some significant rain, it’s not going to do very well,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Intersection where a young pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning.
11-year-old injured in collision in crosswalk in NW Wichita
School bus crash, generic
KHP: School bus hits, kills pedestrian in Clay Center
Cessna Stadium
Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium

Latest News

Testing the Wad-Free for Does It Work Wednesday
Does It Work? Wad-Free
Dry corn crop
Lingering heat, drought impact fall harvest for Kansas farmers
House on the market in Wichita, Kansas
Inflation impacting payments for new homebuyers
Wichita Fire Department
City of Wichita receives FEMA grant to hire firefighters