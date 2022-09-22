Man wins $3M lottery prize 3 years after his brother won $1M

Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.
Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia is celebrating after a big win playing a lottery scratcher game – but it’s not the first time his family has seen good fortune.

In 2019, Terry Mudd won $1 million playing a Virginia Lottery scratcher game.

Not to be outdone, his brother Danny Mudd recently bought a scratch-off ticket and won the $3 million top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Danny Mudd told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said. “I’m just smiling!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
ambulance
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility
The Hays Fire Department said a child died from injuries in the Wednesday-afternoon fire.
Child dies at hospital after house fire in Hays

Latest News

John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing several charges in connection with a Phoenix kidnapping...
Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson
From left, Wells Fargo & Company CEO and President Charles Scharf, Bank of America Chairman and...
Bank CEOs questioned on consumer protections, social issues
An abortion protest is shown in this file photo.
White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to an Oconee County school administrator after announcing K-12...
Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election
Garden City police are asking for the public's help to locate 17-year-old Aida Yaneth...
Garden City police seek help to locate 2 missing teens