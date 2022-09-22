Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road.

Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.

