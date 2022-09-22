Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road.

Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
ambulance
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility
The Hays Fire Department said a child died from injuries in the Wednesday-afternoon fire.
Child dies at hospital after house fire in Hays

Latest News

Eleven-year-old Nathan Veith suffered critical injuries when he was struck in a crosswalk while...
Family: 11-year-old boy struck in crosswalk remains in critical condition
Garden City police are asking for the public's help to locate 17-year-old Aida Yaneth...
Garden City police seek help to locate 2 missing teens
Student stabbed in apparent ‘road rage’ incident outside Dodge City High School
The opioid crisis worsened during the COVD-19 pandemic.
Safe Streets Wichita hosting event to combat opioid crisis