One more round of showers, then brighter skies return

Rain chances for most into early Friday, but amounts will be light
Chances for showers return to Kansas
Chances for showers return to Kansas(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The last round of rain that we will see for awhile will cross Kansas in the overnight hours and early Friday. Amounts are expected to be light, with totals coming in under .25″ for much of the state.

It will be damp and rather cool again Friday morning with lows mainly in the 50s. As clouds begin to break up in the afternoon, highs will be a mix of 70s to near 80 (in southern Kansas). Winds will remain light.

Look for warmer temperatures and sunshine on Saturday with highs in mid to upper 80s.

A cold front will come through Saturday night. There will not be any rain with it, but temperatures will cool down for the last part of the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; light rain possible after midnight. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Morning showers; then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-20. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing skies. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Sat: High: 90 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 61 Sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 50 Sunny.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

