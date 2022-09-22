Safe Streets Wichita hosting event to combat opioid crisis

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to combat the opioid crisis in the community, Safe Streets Wichita is hosting a free Naloxone day this Saturday.

Naloxone, which is often branded as Narcan, is a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose.

The event lasts from 8-10 a.m. at Lincoln Park, or while supplies last. The organization will also provide opioid treatment pamphlets, bags to safely dispose of medications and overdose prevention door hangers.

