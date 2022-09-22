Safe Streets Wichita hosting event to combat opioid crisis

The opioid crisis worsened during the COVD-19 pandemic.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to combat the opioid crisis in the community, Safe Streets Wichita is hosting a free Naloxone day this Saturday.

Naloxone, which is often branded as Narcan, is a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose.

The event lasts from 8-10 a.m. at Lincoln Park, or while supplies last. The organization will also provide opioid treatment pamphlets, bags to safely dispose of medications and overdose prevention door hangers.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

