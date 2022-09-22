Student stabbed in apparent ‘road rage’ incident outside Dodge City High School

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 33-year-old man is in police custody after a possible case of road rage in Dodge City.

Police received a report that a man had stabbed a student in the hand outside Dodge City High School. Police said the student was pulling into a parking space when the man allegedly got out of his vehicle and approached the student with a “cutting instrument.”

The student suffered minor injuries to his hand. He was treated in the nurse’s office at the school, before going to the hospital for further observation.

Using surveillance cameras at the high school, police were able to quickly identify the suspect’s vehicle and track it to an address in the 2200 block of Hart Ave. Officers said the suspect first refused to come to the door. He later came to the door after his father arrived and was arrested for aggravated battery without further incident.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the suspect’s motive. A criminal case will be filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office for official charging.

