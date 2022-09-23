Air Force ‘Thunderbirds’ coming to McConnell air show

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force...
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2005. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Air Force “Thunderbirds” will perform at this years air show set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25 at McConnell Air Force Base.

The demonstration squadron will perform a number of maneuvers and tricks while flying hundreds of miles an hour in F-16 fighter jets.

“A lot of us started our careers, and our dreams started by watching this air show. So, that’s our favorite thing to do. Is to come out into the communities and inspire the public to pursue their dreams,” said Capt. Travis Greindstaff, who is a flight surgeon with the “Thunderbirds”

McConnell expects about 30,000 people to attend the air show, the first in four years.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
ambulance
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility
The Hays Fire Department said a child died from injuries in the Wednesday-afternoon fire.
Child dies at hospital after house fire in Hays

Latest News

Campaign 2022
Candidates for Kansas Attorney General debate in Wichita
Southeast High School in Wichita, Kansas
Family pleas for violence in Wichita schools to stop after teen seriously hurt
Boy attacked at Wichita Southeast HS
Parents outraged after students attacked at school
Madison Bourn was killed when a driver veered off a Colorado interstate, striking her and seven...
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed