Air Force ‘Thunderbirds’ coming to McConnell air show

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Air Force “Thunderbirds” will perform at this years air show set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25 at McConnell Air Force Base.

The demonstration squadron will perform a number of maneuvers and tricks while flying hundreds of miles an hour in F-16 fighter jets.

“A lot of us started our careers, and our dreams started by watching this air show. So, that’s our favorite thing to do. Is to come out into the communities and inspire the public to pursue their dreams,” said Capt. Travis Greindstaff, who is a flight surgeon with the “Thunderbirds”

McConnell expects about 30,000 people to attend the air show, the first in four years.

