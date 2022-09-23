Candidates for Kansas Attorney General debate in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Thursday, the Wichita Metro Crime Commission held a debate for Attorney General candidates Kris Kobach and Chris Mann.

With the general election a little more than six weeks out, both candidates say there needs to be a greater focus on reducing the number of deaths caused by fentanyl.

Republican Kris Kobach says the Attorney General’s office should focus on stopping illegal fentanyl from getting into the state. Democrat Chris Mann says he would encourage the state legislature to legalize fentanyl test strips.

“If an attorney general blinds himself to that, and says ‘oh, I’m not paying attention to where the fentanyl’s coming from,’ then he’s not going to solve the problem,” Kobach said.

“It’s supported by law enforcement and I think that it should be put forward again this year, and I will advocate for that,” Mann responded.

They both say, reducing the rate of violent crime in Kansas is their top priority.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com