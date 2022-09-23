Fall feeling fades Friday

Weather timeline for Wichita area.
Weather timeline for Wichita area.
By Adrian Campa
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after a chilly and rainy first day of fall yesterday, we will begin clearing out this afternoon with warming temperatures. We will start the day off with temps in the 50s with scattered rain showers, primarily in south central Kansas. The light rain will continue through mid-morning. We will then begin clearing out clouds late this afternoon. We will be much warmer than yesterday with highs this afternoon into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Heading into Saturday afternoon, we will return to a more summer-like feel with high temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s with sunny skies. However, another cold front is coming to Kansas Saturday night so the “big” warmup will be brief. Highs on Sunday behind the front will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, slim to no rain chances are expected with the weekend weather maker.

Looking into next week, it appears will be dry and mainly sunny with no real active weather makers to track. All eyes next week will likely be on the brewing tropical system that may make its way into the Gulf of Mexico that could impact the US. Current thinking is the system will not affect our weather here in Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Light rain showers through mid-morning; am clouds/pm clearing. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies; much warmer. Wind: SE/N 5-15. High: 91.

Sun: Low: 61. High: 83. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Mon: Low: 50. High: 82. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 53. High: 82. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 51. High: 83. Sunny.

Thu: Low: 55. High: 84. Mostly sunny.

Fri Low: 57. High: 85. Mainly sunny.

