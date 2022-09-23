Florida boat captain charged in fatal parasailing accident

Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is...
Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew.

Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife investigation found Couch cut the line holding Supraja Alaparthi and the boys because the parasail was “dragging” in high winds from a summer storm.

They were dragged across the waves for nearly 2 miles before slamming into a bridge. A nearby boat captain took them to shore.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Bourn was killed when a driver veered off a Colorado interstate, striking her and seven...
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
Student stabbed in apparent ‘road rage’ incident outside Dodge City High School
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force...
Frontiers in Flight Air Show takes flight this weekend at McConnell AFB
Eleven-year-old Nathan Veith suffered critical injuries when he was struck in a crosswalk while...
Family: 11-year-old boy struck in crosswalk remains in critical condition
An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022,...
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets

Latest News

This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
School Bus
Student injured in bus crash in Hesston
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri talks about the crash that killed a deputy Thursday at a...
Deputy hit with forklift on Florida construction site and killed, sheriff says
Surveillance image of theft at Salina restaurant.
Safe stolen from Wingstop in Salina
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri talks about the crash that killed a deputy Thursday at a...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, sheriff says