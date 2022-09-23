‘Greater Andover Days’ set to kick off next weekend

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover is gearing for its annual fall celebration, Greater Andover Days. The event takes place next weekend, Friday, September 30 – Sunday, October 2, at Central Park in Andover (1609 E. Central Ave.).

In April, many members of the Andover community were affected by the tornado. Organizers chose to continue the “Stand with Andover” campaign for this year’s theme to show our support for those impacted by the damaging storm.

Greater Andover Days is a family-friendly festival that celebrates community. The event features food trucks, live music, kid’s activities, fireworks, Zumba, a car show, a golf tournament, pickleball, bingo, carnival and the list goes on!

You can find more details on the event at www.andoverks.com/GAD

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com